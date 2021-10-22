How to Watch Pittsburgh at Virginia in Men's College Soccer

No. 10 Pitt looks to avoid its second straight loss at the Panthers face Virginia on Friday night in NCAA men's soccer.

The Pittsburgh men's soccer team dropped just its second ACC match Saturday when it lost to No. 20 Notre Dame 1–0 in double overtime. The No. 10 Panthers were outshot 14–5 and finally let one into the net in the second overtime.

How to Watch Pitt at Virginia in Men's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The loss snapped the Panthers' four-match winning streak and dealt them just their fourth loss of the season. It also dropped them into a second-place tie with Duke in the Coastal Division, a point back of the first-place Irish.

On Friday, they travel to Virginia. The Cavaliers are coming off wins in two of their last three matches. Last Friday, they got their second straight ACC win as they knocked off N.C. State 2–1. The win came after a non-conference loss to Denver in overtime.

The Cavaliers' win improved their ACC record to 2–4 and has them tied with North Carolina at the bottom of the Coastal Division with six points. On Friday, they will look to pick up a third straight conference win and move out of the tie with the Tar Heels.

