    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh at Virginia in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 10 Pitt looks to avoid its second straight loss at the Panthers face Virginia on Friday night in NCAA men's soccer.
    Author:

    The Pittsburgh men's soccer team dropped just its second ACC match Saturday when it lost to No. 20 Notre Dame 1–0 in double overtime. The No. 10 Panthers were outshot 14–5 and finally let one into the net in the second overtime.

    How to Watch Pitt at Virginia in Men's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (G)

    Live stream the Pitt at Virginia match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss snapped the Panthers' four-match winning streak and dealt them just their fourth loss of the season. It also dropped them into a second-place tie with Duke in the Coastal Division, a point back of the first-place Irish.

    On Friday, they travel to Virginia. The Cavaliers are coming off wins in two of their last three matches. Last Friday, they got their second straight ACC win as they knocked off N.C. State 2–1. The win came after a non-conference loss to Denver in overtime.

    The Cavaliers' win improved their ACC record to 2–4 and has them tied with North Carolina at the bottom of the Coastal Division with six points. On Friday, they will look to pick up a third straight conference win and move out of the tie with the Tar Heels.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Pitt at Virginia in Men's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16966533
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kentucky Blue-White Game

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16868445 (1)
    High School Football

    How to Watch Windber at Portage

    2 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Penn State at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16955057
    College Football

    How to Watch Memphis Tigers at UCF Knights

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15866711
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Colorado College at Boston College in Men's College Hockey

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16980646
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Pittsburgh at Virginia in Men's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket defended by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) and Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) fight for a rebound during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy