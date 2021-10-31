Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) at Loyola Marymount in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Loyola Marymount goes for its second straight win when it hosts Saint Mary's on Saturday night.
    Author:

    Saint Mary's heads to Loyola Marymount on Saturday night coming off a tough 1-0 lost to Santa Clara. It was its second loss in three matches, as it also dropped a 3-0 decision to now No. 3 Oregon State.

    How to Watch Saint Mary's at Loyola Marymount in College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 2

    Live stream the Saint Mary's at Loyola Marymount match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Despite the recent struggles, the Gaels still find themselves just three points back of first-place Santa Clara in the WCC. They still have a shot at getting to the top of the conference rankings, but they will need to win their last three matches and get some help.

    Saturday is the first of those three matches when the Gaels take on a Loyola Marymount team that is looking for its second straight win.

    The Lions beat San Diego 2-1 on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-match losing streak and improved their WCC record to 2-2 on the year. They now sit just one point back of third-place Saint Mary's and Pacific.

    Loyola Marymount is just .500 in the conference, but if it can finish the season strong, it can still climb up the WCC standings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Saint Mary's (CA) at Loyola Marymount in College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16834801
    Boxing

    How to Watch Showtime Championship: James vs. Butaev

    12 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Santa Clara at Gonzaga in Men's College Soccer

    12 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) at Loyola Marymount in Men's College Soccer

    12 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Pacific vs. Portland in Men's College Soccer

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_17055679
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers at Suns

    12 seconds ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) is defended by LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    12 seconds ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    12 seconds ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    12 seconds ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) loses control of the ball as he drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the first quarter of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    12 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy