How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) at Loyola Marymount in Men's College Soccer

Loyola Marymount goes for its second straight win when it hosts Saint Mary's on Saturday night.

Saint Mary's heads to Loyola Marymount on Saturday night coming off a tough 1-0 lost to Santa Clara. It was its second loss in three matches, as it also dropped a 3-0 decision to now No. 3 Oregon State.

Match Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Despite the recent struggles, the Gaels still find themselves just three points back of first-place Santa Clara in the WCC. They still have a shot at getting to the top of the conference rankings, but they will need to win their last three matches and get some help.

Saturday is the first of those three matches when the Gaels take on a Loyola Marymount team that is looking for its second straight win.

The Lions beat San Diego 2-1 on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-match losing streak and improved their WCC record to 2-2 on the year. They now sit just one point back of third-place Saint Mary's and Pacific.

Loyola Marymount is just .500 in the conference, but if it can finish the season strong, it can still climb up the WCC standings.

