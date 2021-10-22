San Diego State looks for its second straight win to stay ahead of Stanford in the Pac-12 standings.

San Diego State heads to Stanford Thursday night looking to win its second straight match after it beat San Diego 2-1 on Friday. The Aztecs scored in the last minute to pull out the dramatic win over their cross town rivals.

How to Watch San Diego State at Stanford in Men's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Match Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

The win halted a three match losing streak for the Aztecs as they had been shutout by the three top teams in the Pac-12. Two of those losses were in overtime, including a 1-0 loss to No. 2 Washington.

The Aztecs hope they have turned their season back around and can pick up another win on the road at Stanford Thursday night.

The Cardinal are coming into this game after two straight draws against Oregon State and Denver. The ties dropped their overall record to just 4-5-3. They have not been able to put together any sort of winning run this year, but hope they can get hot as the season comes to a close.

