    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Diego State at Stanford in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    San Diego State looks for its second straight win to stay ahead of Stanford in the Pac-12 standings.
    Author:

    San Diego State heads to Stanford Thursday night looking to win its second straight match after it beat San Diego 2-1 on Friday. The Aztecs scored in the last minute to pull out the dramatic win over their cross town rivals.

    How to Watch San Diego State at Stanford in Men's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

    Live stream the San Diego State at Stanford match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win halted a three match losing streak for the Aztecs as they had been shutout by the three top teams in the Pac-12. Two of those losses were in overtime, including a 1-0 loss to No. 2 Washington.

    The Aztecs hope they have turned their season back around and can pick up another win on the road at Stanford Thursday night.

    The Cardinal are coming into this game after two straight draws against Oregon State and Denver. The ties dropped their overall record to just 4-5-3. They have not been able to put together any sort of winning run this year, but hope they can get hot as the season comes to a close.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    21
    2021

    San Diego State at Stanford in Men's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)
    Time
    11:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Stanford
    College Soccer

    How to Watch San Diego State at Stanford in Men's College Soccer

    35 seconds ago
    UCLA Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch UCLA at Washington in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    HSFB Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch USC at Washington State in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/21/2021

    1 hour ago
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to make a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 2
    NFL

    Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/21/2021

    1 hour ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Boise State at Fresno State in Women's College Volleyball

    2 hours ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at Gonzaga in Women's College Volleyball

    2 hours ago
    Soccer Ball
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Pacific FC vs. Cavalry FC

    2 hours ago
    Nov 5, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the signature of NBA commissioner Adam Silver stamped on an official Spalding basketball prior to the game between the Memphis Grizzlies against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 102-91. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/21/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy