How to Watch Santa Clara at Gonzaga in Men's College Soccer

Santa Clara looks to extend its unbeaten streak to 10 matches when it travels to Gonzaga on Saturday night in a college soccer matchup.

Santa Clara is trying to finish off a great season on a high note starting with its match at Gonzaga on Saturday. The Broncos have just three matches left in the regular season, and so far they have dropped just one match.

The only blemish on Santa Clara's record was a tough 1-0 loss to No. 1 Georgetown way back on Sep. 6. Since that loss, the Broncos have gone 6-0-3 which included a 3-0-1 mark in the WCC.

The unbeaten conference mark has them one point ahead of Portland for first place in the WCC. They will look to get more distance between them and the Pilots Saturday night when they take on the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga is coming into the match losers of three of its last four. The one win during that stretch was a 3-2 overtime win against San Francisco last Saturday.

The Bulldogs are now 2-2 in the WCC but sit just three points back of Portland for second place. If they can pull off the upset on Saturday night they will be right in the thick of the race for the top spot of the conference.

