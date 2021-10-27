How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (Calif.)

The top two squads in the West Coast Conference square off for first place in the standings.

Santa Clara, ranked No. 24 in the nation and unbeaten in its last eight matches, hits the road to face Saint Mary’s (Calif.), which is undefeated in WCC play this season.

Saint Mary’s is 7-1 at home this season. The team has won six in a row, with three of the last five via shutout.

The Gaels' defense will be put to the test against the Broncos high scoring offense, which has produced 23 goals through 12 games, including 11 goals in four October matches.

How to Watch Santa Clara at Saint Mary's (Calif.) in College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021



Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Broncos senior forward Oladayo Thomas leads the WCC in goals (seven), points (19) and shots (45). He's also second in the league with five assists. Thomas has logged a point in six straight games, tied for the third longest streak in Broncos history.

Santa Clara’s lone loss this season came in a 1-0 road loss at No. 1 Georgetown back on Sept. 6.

Senior forward Lucas Andrews leads the Gaels with 10 points (four goals, two assists) this season and is currently ranked eighth in Saint Mary’s history with 18 career goals.

Santa Clara owns the all-time series lead against Saint Mary’s 42-12-6, but the Gaels have won four-straight against the Broncos and six of the last eight dating back to 2014.