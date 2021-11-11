How to Watch Stanford at California in Men's College Soccer

Stanford wraps up its season when it travels to rival Cal on Thursday afternoon in this college soccer matchup.

Stanford puts its two-match unbeaten streak on the line when it visits its hated rival on Thursday. The Cardinal is coming off a 1-0 win over San Francisco after a surprising tie with Washington a week and a half ago.

How to Watch Stanford at Cal College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

The win evened Stanford's record at 6-6-5 and has it looking to finish the year over .500 if it can beat the Golden Bears.

Cal will look to play spoiler to its rival and finish its year on a high note.

The Golden Bears have just one Pac-12 win and that happened in a big upset of UCLA back on Oct. 21.

These two teams played back on Oct. 3, and the Cardinal dominated in a 5-0 win. Stanford used three first-half goals to put the game away and added two more in the second half to finish the blowout win.

Cal has played better since then and will hope it can pick up the upset win to finish its season.

