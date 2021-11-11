Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stanford at California in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Stanford wraps up its season when it travels to rival Cal on Thursday afternoon in this college soccer matchup.
    Author:

    Stanford puts its two-match unbeaten streak on the line when it visits its hated rival on Thursday. The Cardinal is coming off a 1-0 win over San Francisco after a surprising tie with Washington a week and a half ago.

    How to Watch Stanford at Cal College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

    Live stream the Stanford at Cal match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win evened Stanford's record at 6-6-5 and has it looking to finish the year over .500 if it can beat the Golden Bears. 

    Cal will look to play spoiler to its rival and finish its year on a high note.

    The Golden Bears have just one Pac-12 win and that happened in a big upset of UCLA back on Oct. 21.

    These two teams played back on Oct. 3, and the Cardinal dominated in a 5-0 win. Stanford used three first-half goals to put the game away and added two more in the second half to finish the blowout win.

    Cal has played better since then and will hope it can pick up the upset win to finish its season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Stanford at Cal in Men's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16763667
    PGA Tour Champions Golf

    How to Watch the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford at California in Men's College Soccer

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_12866561
    CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

    How to Watch Ecuador vs. Venezuela

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_16503539
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Greece vs. Spain

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_10954102 (1)
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Malta vs. Croatia

    1 hour ago
    Hansi Flick Germany Soccer
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Romania vs. Iceland

    1 hour ago
    Basketball Fans 2
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Slovakia vs. Slovenia

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Germany vs. Liechtenstein

    1 hour ago
    Portugal
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Portugal vs. Ireland

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy