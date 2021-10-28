How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in Men's College Soccer

Oregon State puts its undefeated Pac-12 record on the line when it hosts Stanford on Thursday night.

Oregon State hosts Stanford on Thursday coming off its biggest win of the year. The team took down No. 1 Washington to move into sole possession of first place in the Pac-12.

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in Women's College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

The Beavers scored two late goals to erase a 2-1 lead and steal the victory away from the Huskies. The win kept them undefeated in the Pac-12 at 4-0-1.

Thursday they will look to avoid a letdown when they host a Stanford team that is coming off a 1-1 tie with UCLA.

The Cardinal have played to three draws in the last four matches, including a 2-2 tie against the Beavers the last time they played.

The tie against Oregon State is Stanford's only blemish, but the team hopes this time it can give the Beavers their first loss in conference play.

Stanford has shown it can play with Oregon State, so the team will not be intimidated. The Beavers, though, have played great since that tie and will look to avenge their one Pac-12 non-win of the year.

