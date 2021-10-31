How to Watch Stanford at Washington in Women's College Soccer

Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Stanford at Washington in College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Washington is looking to bounce back after its first loss of the year when it hosts Stanford on Sunday afternoon.
    Stanford heads to Washington on Sunday looking for just its second win in its last seven matches. The Cardinal haven't been able to pick up wins, but they have played well lately.

    Match Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Match Time: 5 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

    Live stream the Stanford at Washington match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    During this stretch, the Cardinal have tied No. 3 Oregon State, Denver and No. 22 UCLA. They have also lost the rematch with Oregon State 1-0. It has been a tough run of matches, but Stanford is on the cusp of pulling off a big upset.

    Sunday afternoon Stanford has another great chance at when it takes on a Washington team with just one loss on the year.

    The Huskies' one loss was their last full match when they fell 3-2 to Oregon State. Washington played Cal on Thursday, but due to inclement weather the match was called and deemed a no-contest.

    The Huskies will try to get back in the win column after their first loss of the year. They beat Stanford earlier in the year 3-1. Washington gave up an early goal but scored the last three to get the win.

    Sunday the Huskies will look to get the season sweep of Stanford and keep pace with Oregon State for the top of the Pac-12.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

