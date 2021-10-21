How to Watch UCLA at Cal in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
UCLA won its second match in a row last Thursday when it stepped out of conference and beat Loyola Marymount 2-1. The victory came after the Bruins had a big 1-0 overtime win against San Diego State.
Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021
Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)
Live stream the UCLA at Cal match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The win over the Aztecs helped push the Bruins' Pac-12 record to 3-2 and got them back on track after losses to Oregon State and Washington in back-to-back matches.
Thursday UCLA looks to make it three in a row when it visits Cal. The Bears have gone eight straight matches without a win. They came close in their last match against Santa Clara but had to settle for a 3-3 draw.
The Bears trailed 3-0 at the half but battled back with three second half goals to salvage the tie. It may not have been a win, but it unearthed a toughness they haven't shown in the last few matches.
The Bruins will come in as big favorites in this match, but the Bears have to feel good coming off a great half of play against the Broncos. This should be an entertaining match, as Cal looks to finally get back in the win column.
