    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCLA at Cal in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UCLA goes for its third straight win on Thursday when the Bruins travel to conference foe Cal.
    Author:

    UCLA won its second match in a row last Thursday when it stepped out of conference and beat Loyola Marymount 2-1. The victory came after the Bruins had a big 1-0 overtime win against San Diego State.

    How to Watch UCLA at Cal in Men's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

    Live stream the UCLA at Cal match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win over the Aztecs helped push the Bruins' Pac-12 record to 3-2 and got them back on track after losses to Oregon State and Washington in back-to-back matches.

    Thursday UCLA looks to make it three in a row when it visits Cal. The Bears have gone eight straight matches without a win. They came close in their last match against Santa Clara but had to settle for a 3-3 draw.

    The Bears trailed 3-0 at the half but battled back with three second half goals to salvage the tie. It may not have been a win, but it unearthed a toughness they haven't shown in the last few matches.

    The Bruins will come in as big favorites in this match, but the Bears have to feel good coming off a great half of play against the Broncos. This should be an entertaining match, as Cal looks to finally get back in the win column.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    21
    2021

    UCLA at Cal in Men's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch UCLA at Cal in Men's College Soccer

    8 minutes ago
    AS Monaco
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch PSV Eindhoven vs. Monaco

    18 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Sturm Graz vs. Real Sociedad

    23 minutes ago
    Lyon
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Sparta Praha vs. Lyon

    23 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Rangers vs. Brøndby

    23 minutes ago
    Olympiakos
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Olympiacos

    23 minutes ago
    West Ham
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch West Ham United vs. Genk

    23 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Antwerp

    2 hours ago
    Braga
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Ludogorets vs. Braga

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy