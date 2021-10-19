Vermont will visit Dartmouth for a nonconference battle Tuesday night in NCAA men's soccer.

The Vermont men's soccer team (8-3-2, 3-1-1) will take a break from American East play Tuesday to face Ivy League program Dartmouth (1-9-0, 0-3-0) in a nonconference contest.

How to Watch Vermont at Dartmouth in Men's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 19, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Vermont is riding a two-match winning streak into this game but has not won a nonconference game since Sep. 11, when it beat UMass 1–0.

The Catamounts are averaging 1.62 goals per contest while allowing 1.00, with Nacho Lerech leading the team with five goals. Alex Nagy's four goals and five assists give him the team lead in points with 13 to Lerech's 12.

Dartmouth has just one win in 10 games. That win was a nonconference victory against Albany, with the Big Green winning 1–0 behind a goal from Ben Jenkins.

The team has scored just seven goals this season. Jenkins leads the team with two, while five other players have one goal each. Louis Weisdorf leads the team in assists with two.

Vermont won the last game between these teams 1–0 in 2019, but Dartmouth leads the all-time series 25-14-6.

