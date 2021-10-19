    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vermont at Dartmouth in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Vermont will visit Dartmouth for a nonconference battle Tuesday night in NCAA men's soccer.
    Author:

    The Vermont men's soccer team (8-3-2, 3-1-1) will take a break from American East play Tuesday to face Ivy League program Dartmouth (1-9-0, 0-3-0) in a nonconference contest.

    How to Watch Vermont at Dartmouth in Men's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 19, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream the Vermont at Dartmouth match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Vermont is riding a two-match winning streak into this game but has not won a nonconference game since Sep. 11, when it beat UMass 1–0.

    The Catamounts are averaging 1.62 goals per contest while allowing 1.00, with Nacho Lerech leading the team with five goals. Alex Nagy's four goals and five assists give him the team lead in points with 13 to Lerech's 12.

    Dartmouth has just one win in 10 games. That win was a nonconference victory against Albany, with the Big Green winning 1–0 behind a goal from Ben Jenkins.

    The team has scored just seven goals this season. Jenkins leads the team with two, while five other players have one goal each. Louis Weisdorf leads the team in assists with two.

    Vermont won the last game between these teams 1–0 in 2019, but Dartmouth leads the all-time series 25-14-6.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    19
    2021

    Vermont at Dartmouth

    TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Vermont at Dartmouth in Men's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16972395
    NHL

    How to Watch Sharks at Canadiens

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16960100
    NHL

    How to Watch Kraken at Devils

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16972275
    NHL

    How to Watch Stars at Penguins

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16926599
    NBA

    How to Watch the Washington Wizards Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_16968220
    College Football

    How to Watch the Texas A&M Aggies Football Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_16972414
    NHL

    How to Watch the Boston Bruins Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    38 minutes ago
    atlanta-braves
    SI Guide

    Dodgers, Astros Feel Playoff Pressure

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16141277
    College Golf

    How to Watch Stephens Cup, Second Round

    4 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy