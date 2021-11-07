How to Watch Virginia Tech at Pitt in Men's College Soccer

Virginia Tech looks to upset top-seeded Pitt on Sunday for a berth into the conference semifinals.

Virginia Tech slipped by Boston College 1-0 in the first round of the ACC tournament on Wednesday. The Hokies scored the only goal of the match when Jack Dearie put one in the back of the net in overtime to send them to the quarterfinals.

Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The match with the Eagles was the second time the two teams went to overtime this year, but this time the Hokies won. In their first meeting, they played to a 0-0 draw way back on Oct. 1.

Sunday the Hokies will get the opportunity to avenge a 4-1 loss to Pitt in their last regular season match of the year and secure a spot in the semifinals.

It won't be easy, as the Panthers won the regular-season title, going 6-2-2 in the ACC.

Pitt comes in playing great soccer, as it has just one loss in its last seven matches. The Panthers' offense has been great. It has scored at least two goals in each one of Pitt's wins during this stretch.

Tournament time is the best time of the year, and Pitt is looking to show why it was the best team in the ACC this year. Virginia Tech, though, wants to shock the conference and pull off the first big upset of the tournament against the No. 1 seed.

