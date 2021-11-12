Skip to main content
    November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Washington at Oregon State in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Pac-12 title is on the line when Washington and Oregon State meet up on Thursday night.
    Washington heads to Oregon State on Thursday night looking for a share of the Pac-12 title. The Huskies are three points back of the Beavers and would tie them with a win.

    Match Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

    Live stream the Washington at Oregon State match on fuboTV

    The Huskies' only loss in the conference this year was when Oregon State beat them earlier in the year 3-2. The Beavers used a late penalty kick goal to break the 2-2 tie and pick up the win.

    Washington will finish the season with one less match than the Beavers because of a weather cancellation against Cal, and it could cost them a shot at winning the conference outright.

    It's a tough break that they won't get that match back, but they can still come away with a share of the title with a win over the Beavers who are coming off their first Pac-12 loss of the year.

    Oregon State had its first shot at clinching the Pac-12 title on Sunday but it suffered its first conference setback in a 3-2 loss. After a scoreless first half, the floodgates opened as the teams combined for all five of the goals in the second half.

    The Beavers need only a tie to clinch the title, but a win and sweep of Washington would be even better. 

    This should be a great match and one that is must-see material for college soccer fans.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Washington at Oregon State in Men's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
