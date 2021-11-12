How to Watch Washington at Oregon State in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Washington heads to Oregon State on Thursday night looking for a share of the Pac-12 title. The Huskies are three points back of the Beavers and would tie them with a win.
How to Watch Washington at Oregon State in College Soccer Today:
Match Date: Nov. 11, 2021
Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)
The Huskies' only loss in the conference this year was when Oregon State beat them earlier in the year 3-2. The Beavers used a late penalty kick goal to break the 2-2 tie and pick up the win.
Washington will finish the season with one less match than the Beavers because of a weather cancellation against Cal, and it could cost them a shot at winning the conference outright.
It's a tough break that they won't get that match back, but they can still come away with a share of the title with a win over the Beavers who are coming off their first Pac-12 loss of the year.
Oregon State had its first shot at clinching the Pac-12 title on Sunday but it suffered its first conference setback in a 3-2 loss. After a scoreless first half, the floodgates opened as the teams combined for all five of the goals in the second half.
The Beavers need only a tie to clinch the title, but a win and sweep of Washington would be even better.
This should be a great match and one that is must-see material for college soccer fans.
