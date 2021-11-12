How to Watch Washington at Oregon State in Men's College Soccer

The Pac-12 title is on the line when Washington and Oregon State meet up on Thursday night.

Washington heads to Oregon State on Thursday night looking for a share of the Pac-12 title. The Huskies are three points back of the Beavers and would tie them with a win.

How to Watch Washington at Oregon State in College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Live stream the Washington at Oregon State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies' only loss in the conference this year was when Oregon State beat them earlier in the year 3-2. The Beavers used a late penalty kick goal to break the 2-2 tie and pick up the win.

Washington will finish the season with one less match than the Beavers because of a weather cancellation against Cal, and it could cost them a shot at winning the conference outright.

It's a tough break that they won't get that match back, but they can still come away with a share of the title with a win over the Beavers who are coming off their first Pac-12 loss of the year.

Oregon State had its first shot at clinching the Pac-12 title on Sunday but it suffered its first conference setback in a 3-2 loss. After a scoreless first half, the floodgates opened as the teams combined for all five of the goals in the second half.

The Beavers need only a tie to clinch the title, but a win and sweep of Washington would be even better.

This should be a great match and one that is must-see material for college soccer fans.

Regional restrictions may apply.