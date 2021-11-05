How to Watch Washington at UCLA

Washington looks to snap its two-match winless streak when it travels to UCLA Thursday evening.

Washington had won 12 straight matches to start the year and was sitting in first place in the Pac-12. That all came to a grinding halt when Oregon State came to Washington and dealt the Huskies their first loss of the year and knocked them out of the top spot.

Match Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

The Huskies couldn't shake the loss in their last match, as they played to a 0-0 draw with Stanford on Sunday. The loss and tie now have the Huskies six points back of first place Oregon State and just three points up on third place UCLA.

The Bruins host the Huskies looking to extend Washington's winless streak and forge a tie with them in the Pac-12 standings.

UCLA is also coming into this match after a draw with Stanford. That match was way back on Oct. 24, as the Bruins have had a week and a half off. It is a strange time to get such a long break, but UCLA hopes it will give them the rest needed to upset the Huskies.

This is a match of two teams trying to snap two-match winless streaks and pick up a much-needed win. The Huskies especially need it after riding high so much of this year before struggling in their last two matches.

