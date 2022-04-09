Alabama at Florida Stream

Alabama travels to Florida this weekend for a big three-game series with the Gators starting on Saturday.

Alabama and Florida look like the two best teams in the SEC this year, and this weekend the two teams will battle in a huge three-game series.

How to Watch Alabama at Florida in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Crimson Tide hit the road coming off a series win against No. 15 Georgia last weekend. Alabama dropped game one but bounced back to dominate the next two games, 9-3 and 9-0.

The wins improved the Crimson Tide's record to 31-5 overall and 8-4 in the SEC. They did drop two of three to rival LSU to open up conference play but have been good since.

This weekend they will look to get a big series win against a Florida team coming off a 4-2 loss to Florida State on Wednesday.

The loss dropped Florida to 30-7 overall and was the Gators' fourth loss in the last eight games.

It has been the most brutal stretch of the year for the Gators, and it won't get much easier this weekend against the Crimson Tide.

