How to Watch Alabama at Florida in College Softball

The Crimson Tide will hit the road to take on the Gators on Sunday afternoon in college softball action.

On Sunday afternoon, there will be plenty of college baseball and softball action to watch. Specifically looking at the softball schedule, there is one very intriguing SEC matchup that fans aren't going to want to miss. That game will feature Alabama hitting the road to face off against Florida.

How to Watch the Alabama Crimson Tide at Florida Gators Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN2

Prior to today's matchup, the Crimson Tide have gone 32-5 and look like a very good bet to be a serious contender at the end of the year. Alabama has been dominant all season long, but this is the kind of test that can truly show how good a team can be. In their last game, the Crimson Tide beat Florida by a final score of 8-3.

On the other side of this game, the Gators are also a potential contender this season. At this point in the year, Florida has compiled a 30-8 record. After losing in the first game of the series to Alabama, the Gators would love to get some revenge today.

Both of these teams have the talent to win a national championship this season. This game should carry a very high level of entertainment for viewers. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the huge victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.