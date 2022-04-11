Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama at Florida in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alabama is looking to pick up the sweep against Florida on Monday in this three-game SEC series.

Florida and Alabama will play in the third game of this SEC series. No. 7 Florida is currently 30-9 on the season and has a record of 7-7 in conference play so far this season. No. 4 Alabama is sitting at 33-5 overall and 10-4 in SEC conference play.

How to Watch Alabama at Florida in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Alabama at Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alabama was able to pick up an 8-3 win in the first game of the series on Saturday. The Crimson Tide put up seven runs over the Gators in the first three innings to get the early lead and shut down their opponent. Florida picked up its three runs in the bottom of the fourth, but did not score again in that game. 

In Sunday's game, Alabama came through with another win to secure the series victory with a 2-1 win. The Tide will be looking for another win today to pull off the sweep.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
11
2022

Alabama at Florida

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) and his teammates celebrate the win over the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Jets at Canadiens

By Phil Watson33 seconds ago
kentucky women
WNBA

How to Watch 2022 WNBA Draft

By Justin Carter33 seconds ago
Golf Course
College Golf

How to Watch Western Intercollegiate, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas33 seconds ago
ALABAMA SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Alabama at Florida

By Christine Brown33 seconds ago
CUSE LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Cornell at Syracuse

By Evan Lazar33 seconds ago
Apr 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Sep 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets vs. Phillies

By Christine Brown15 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) at bat during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Rays

By Adam Childs20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy