Alabama is looking to pick up the sweep against Florida on Monday in this three-game SEC series.

Florida and Alabama will play in the third game of this SEC series. No. 7 Florida is currently 30-9 on the season and has a record of 7-7 in conference play so far this season. No. 4 Alabama is sitting at 33-5 overall and 10-4 in SEC conference play.

How to Watch Alabama at Florida in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Alabama at Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alabama was able to pick up an 8-3 win in the first game of the series on Saturday. The Crimson Tide put up seven runs over the Gators in the first three innings to get the early lead and shut down their opponent. Florida picked up its three runs in the bottom of the fourth, but did not score again in that game.

In Sunday's game, Alabama came through with another win to secure the series victory with a 2-1 win. The Tide will be looking for another win today to pull off the sweep.

Regional restrictions may apply.