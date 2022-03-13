Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama at LSU in Women’s College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Undefeated No. 2 Alabama takes on LSU in this pivotal rivalry matchup in women's softball on Saturday night.

Undefeated and ranked No. 2 Alabama (20-0) opens conference play on the road with a double-header against No. 21 LSU (17-6) in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide enters the weekend series against rival LSU a perfect 5-0 against ranked teams this season, outscoring them 31-1 and have won six-straight over the Tigers.

How to Watch Alabama at LSU in Women’s College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Live TV: SEC Network 

Live stream the Alabama at LSU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alabama has dominated its opponents this season, with eight of its 20 wins coming via run-rule, posting nine shutouts in the process. Last weekend, the Crimson Tide went 4-0 at the T-Mobile Crimson Classic at Rhoads Stadium, posting a pair of wins against Texas and Miami (OH).

As for the Tigers, they have won four in a row with their most recent victory coming against Central Connecticut State last Sunday. During their four-game win streak, LSU also took down No. 21 UL-Lafayette by a score of 5-2 at Tiger Park.

The longtime SEC foes will now renew their rivalry in Saturday’s double-header in Baton Rouge.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Alabama at LSU

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
