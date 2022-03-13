How to Watch Alabama at LSU in Women’s College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Undefeated and ranked No. 2 Alabama (20-0) opens conference play on the road with a double-header against No. 21 LSU (17-6) in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon.
The Crimson Tide enters the weekend series against rival LSU a perfect 5-0 against ranked teams this season, outscoring them 31-1 and have won six-straight over the Tigers.
How to Watch Alabama at LSU in Women’s College Softball Today:
Game Date: March 12, 2022
Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Live TV: SEC Network
Alabama has dominated its opponents this season, with eight of its 20 wins coming via run-rule, posting nine shutouts in the process. Last weekend, the Crimson Tide went 4-0 at the T-Mobile Crimson Classic at Rhoads Stadium, posting a pair of wins against Texas and Miami (OH).
As for the Tigers, they have won four in a row with their most recent victory coming against Central Connecticut State last Sunday. During their four-game win streak, LSU also took down No. 21 UL-Lafayette by a score of 5-2 at Tiger Park.
The longtime SEC foes will now renew their rivalry in Saturday’s double-header in Baton Rouge.
