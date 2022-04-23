How to Watch Alabama at Texas A&M in College Softball

Alabama takes on Texas A&M on Saturday night in the second of a three-game set with the Aggies in college softball.

Alabama is looking to catch Arkansas for first place in the SEC but needs to take care of business against Texas A&M on Saturday first.

How to Watch Alabama at Texas A&M in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

The Crimson Tide entered the weekend one game back of the Razorbacks but they don't play them this year so will need to get wins and hope that Arkansas loses.

All they can control is winning the games on their schedule, and that includes taking care of Texas A&M this weekend.

The Aggies, though, will be looking to take down the mighty Crimson Tide and get a huge home series win.

SEC play has not been kind to the Aggies as they enter the weekend just 3-12 after getting swept by Tennessee last weekend.

The Aggies were able to score 14 runs in those three games but gave up 23 as they struggled to slow down the Volunteers' offense.

This weekend will be tough for the Aggies as Alabama is one of the best teams in the country, but they hope playing at home can give them an advantage.

