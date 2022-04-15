Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama State at Jackson State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alabama State looks to snap a two-game losing streak on Friday when it travels to Jackson State for the first of a three-game series

Alabama starts its second series of the year with Jackson State looking to get back in the win column after losing to Mississippi Valley on Sunday and Georgia State on Tuesday.

How to Watch Alabama State at Jackson State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Alabama State at Jackson State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hornets are currently 16-22 overall and 8-7 in conference play. Two of those conference wins came three weeks ago when they beat Jackson State 11-3 and 6-5. They did lose game two 9-2, but took the series from the Tigers.

Friday the Hornets will look to get another win against the Tigers and start off the weekend with victory.

Jackson State, though, will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak and even the season series with Alabama State.

The Tigers are coming off a weekend where Florida A&M swept them in a three-game set. The last two games were decided by just one run, the first of which came after the Tigers blew a 5-2 lead.

The five straight losses have dropped Jackson State to 17-20 on the year and 8-7 in conference play.

Saturday the Tigers hope being at home can get them back on tack and back in the win column.

