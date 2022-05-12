Alabama vs. Missouri stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama vs. Missouri in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Missouri will try to pull off an upset against Alabama in its second game of the SEC tournament today.

No. 2 seeded Alabama will begin its SEC tournament today with a game against No. 7 seeded Missouri. The Crimson Tide come into the tournament 41-10 with an SEC record of 16-8. Missouri comes into today's game 34-19 with an SEC record of 12-11.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Missouri in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (National)

Missouri has made it into the quarterfinals after beating Auburn yesterday in a close 1-0 victory. The game was scoreless through the first three innings and Missouri finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth and held onto the lead to win it, allowing the dream of an SEC championship to live on.

Alabama will play its first game of the tournament since it had a bye in the first round. The Crimson Tide should be very prepared for this matchup since their last series of the season was against Missouri. Alabama lost the first game 3-2 in extra innings but won games two and three, both with scores of 3-1.

Considering Missouri was able to beat the No. 4 team in the country recently, an upset is certainly not out of the question.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
