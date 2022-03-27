The Sun Devils will attempt to sweep the Wildcats in the final series game today

The Arizona State University Sun Devils are currently on a 13 game win streak. The team sits in first place in conference play with a Pac-12 record of 5-0 and an overall record of 24-5.

How to Watch Arizona at Arizona State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live stream the Arizona at Arizona State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to this series against Arizona, the Sun Devils swept Oregon State with scores of 5-3, 9-1 and 9-6.

In the first two games against Arizona, the Sun Devils' bats were hot as they recorded scores of 9-2 and 11-0. In the team's 11-0 win, they recorded 11 hits with three of them being home runs. With it being a cross-state rival, the emotions were enough to motivate the Sun Devils to clinch the series.

The Wildcats are currently on a five-game losing streak having been swept by UCLA prior to their series against Arizona State. In the last five games, Arizona has only scored 2 runs. While the Wildcats are currently 19-9 overall, they are sitting at 0-5 in conference play. They will surely be trying to pick up today's win to hand Arizona State its first conference loss.

