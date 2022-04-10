Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona at Oregon State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wildcats take on conference rivals Oregon State on Sunday to finish out this three-game series.

Arizona is 20-12 overall this season but just a dismal 1-8 in Pac-12  play. Since they started conference series play in March, the Wildcats have been swept by the Bruins first, shut out all three games, and then swept by Arizona State.

How to Watch Arizona at Oregon State in college softball today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Live stream Arizona at Oregon State in college softball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

They did break the streak of getting swept in their last series against Washington. The Huskies beat them a total of 19-12 in the first two games and then the Wildcats got the better of them 10-9 in the last game.

Oregon State, on the other hand, is ranked No. 20 in the nation. They are 29-8 this season overall and 5-4 against conference opponents. 

The Beavers have also only played three conference series leading up to this one with Arizona. They too got swept in their first one by Arizona State a combined 23-10 score.

They then took a 2-1 win in a series against Stanford shutting them out once and being shut out once. Most recently, they swept California shutting them out in all three games by a combined score of 13-0.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

