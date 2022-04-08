Arizona is hitting the road this weekend for a three-game series against Oregon State in Pac-12 conference play. With Oregon State at the top of the standings just behind UCLA, the odds are certainly in its favor considering Arizona is dead last in those same standings.

How to Watch Arizona at Oregon State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Arizona at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats have an overall record of 20-12 but they have had a really difficult time in Pac-12 so far with a record of 1-8. Most recently, Arizona dropped its series against Washington State, only picking up a win in the third game of the series 10-9. The first two games were lost with scores of 12-7 and 7-5 respectively.

The Beavers are coming off of a sweep after playing California last weekend. Oregon State outscored the Bears 13-0 over the course of three games with the biggest win coming in the second game by a score of 8-0 in six innings.

With Arizona being at the bottom of the conference right now, Oregon State should be able to pick up the series win with the strong caliber players it has on the roster.

Regional restrictions may apply.