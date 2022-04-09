How to Watch Arizona at Oregon State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, college softball fans will have plenty of great matchups to watch around the nation. From top-ranked teams going against each other to simply great matchups that should provide entertaining softball, fans will have a wide selection. One intriguing game to watch will feature Arizona hitting the road to take on Oregon State.
How to Watch the Arizona at Oregon State in College Softball Today:
Game Date: April 9, 2022
Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)
Prior to tonight's game, the Wildcats have gone 20-12 to open up the year. Arizona needs to find a way to string a few wins together to move its way up in the standings. Last time out, the Wildcats ended up beating No. 11 ranked Washington by a final score of 10-9.
On the other side of this matchup, the Beavers have opened up the year with a 29-8 record. Oregon State looks like a team that could compete for a national championship. In their last game, the Beavers ended up knocking off California by a final score of 1-0.
Both of these teams boast very talented rosters. While the Beavers are favored to win, the Wildcats would love to make a big statement with a road victory. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top with the win.
