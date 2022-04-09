How to Watch Arizona at Oregon State in College Softball

Arizona will hit the road to take on Oregon State in college softball action on Saturday.

On Saturday, college softball fans will have plenty of great matchups to watch around the nation. From top-ranked teams going against each other to simply great matchups that should provide entertaining softball, fans will have a wide selection. One intriguing game to watch will feature Arizona hitting the road to take on Oregon State.

How to Watch the Arizona at Oregon State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

Live Stream the Arizona Wildcats at Oregon State Beavers game on fuboTV:

Prior to tonight's game, the Wildcats have gone 20-12 to open up the year. Arizona needs to find a way to string a few wins together to move its way up in the standings. Last time out, the Wildcats ended up beating No. 11 ranked Washington by a final score of 10-9.

On the other side of this matchup, the Beavers have opened up the year with a 29-8 record. Oregon State looks like a team that could compete for a national championship. In their last game, the Beavers ended up knocking off California by a final score of 1-0.

Both of these teams boast very talented rosters. While the Beavers are favored to win, the Wildcats would love to make a big statement with a road victory. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top with the win.

