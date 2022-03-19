Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona at UCLA in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona travels to UCLA Saturday for the first of a three-game series with the Bruins

Arizona opens up Pac-12 play on Saturday when it visits No. 4 UCLA  looking to extend its nine-game winning streak.

How to Watch Arizona at UCLA in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live stream the Arizona at UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats have been red-hot but they haven't played a team as good as UCLA during their run.

They have played just three games this year against ranked teams and have lost all three. The Wildcats have just one loss against a team not ranked as they are 19-4, but they still need to prove they can beat the great teams.

Saturday starts that chance as they take on a UCLA team that is on a 15 game winning streak and is 22-3 on the year.

All three of the Bruins losses have come against ranked opponents and they haven't lost since a tough 4-3 loss to Florida State on February 20th.

They have been dominant since that loss rolling off 15 wins in a row and have run-ruled six of their last seven opponents.

They once again look like one of the best teams in the Pac-12 and country and will look to prove it this weekend against Arizona.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Arizona at UCLA in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

UCLA Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona at UCLA in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
oregon women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Belmont vs Oregon in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17440461
College Softball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Mississippi State in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 4, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes guard Dru Gylten (10) and Utah Utes guard Ines Vieira (2) celebrate as the Utes play the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Oregon vs. Belmont: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_15724334
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch B1G Championships: Session 2 in Women's College Gymnastics

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Mar 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Coyotes

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) chases the puck as Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) looks on in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) fouls Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on a fast break during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Timberwolves

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy