How to Watch Arizona at UCLA in College Softball

Arizona travels to UCLA Saturday for the first of a three-game series with the Bruins

Arizona opens up Pac-12 play on Saturday when it visits No. 4 UCLA looking to extend its nine-game winning streak.

How to Watch Arizona at UCLA in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

The Wildcats have been red-hot but they haven't played a team as good as UCLA during their run.

They have played just three games this year against ranked teams and have lost all three. The Wildcats have just one loss against a team not ranked as they are 19-4, but they still need to prove they can beat the great teams.

Saturday starts that chance as they take on a UCLA team that is on a 15 game winning streak and is 22-3 on the year.

All three of the Bruins losses have come against ranked opponents and they haven't lost since a tough 4-3 loss to Florida State on February 20th.

They have been dominant since that loss rolling off 15 wins in a row and have run-ruled six of their last seven opponents.

They once again look like one of the best teams in the Pac-12 and country and will look to prove it this weekend against Arizona.

