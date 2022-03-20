Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona at UCLA in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA looks to take its second straight game against Arizona on Sunday afternoon in a big Pac-12 game

UCLA made quick work of Arizona on Saturday in the first game of a three-game set with the Wildcats.

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live stream the Arizona at UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins got a great pitching performance from Megan Faraimo as she blanked the Wildcats to help them pick up a big 5-0 win.

The win was the 16th straight victory for UCLA as it is now a very impressive 23-3 on the year.

It was a big Pac-12 opening win for the Bruins and once again showed they are going to be a force in the conference. Sunday they will look to do it again in game two of the three-game set.

Arizona, though, will be looking to avenge that loss and get its first Pac-12 win of the year.

The Wildcats saw their nine-game winning streak snapped with the loss on Saturday and want to get back in the win column and slow down a red-hot Bruins team.

It won't be easy to take them down, but if the Wildcats want to show they belong with the top teams they will need to get the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

