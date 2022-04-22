How to Watch Arizona at Utah in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Arizona travels to Utah on Friday looking to win its second straight Pac-12 game. The Wildcats beat Oregon on Saturday 12-4 to wrap up a strange three-game series with the Ducks.
How to Watch Arizona at Utah in Women's College Softball Today:
Game Date: April 22, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)
Live stream the Arizona at Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Wildcats won a back-and-forth game on Thursday 11-8, only to lose 11-3 in five innings on Friday. They were able to return the favor on Saturday to win the series but it was a weird up and down series for Arizona.
The win on Saturday was just the Wildcats' fourth win in the Pac-12 this year as they are just 4-11 in conference play. It has been a tough road in the conference, but Friday, they will look to get a big win against a Utah team that has lost three straight Pac-12 games.
The Utes were swept in their three-game series last weekend by Arizona State. They lost game one 10-9 in eight innings when they gave up two in the bottom of the inning. Friday didn't go well as they were run-ruled, but Saturday they once again came up just short losing 8-7.
The tough weekend dropped the Utes to 4-8 in the conference and has them desperate for wins this weekend.
Utah gets the advantage of playing at home, but Arizona is needing wins also so it will be a battle this weekend.
Regional restrictions may apply.