Arizona takes on Utah on Saturday afternoon in the second of a three-game set with the Utes

Arizona is searching for its second straight Pac-12 series win this weekend. The Wildcats took two of three against Oregon last weekend, but come into this series just 4-11 in the Pac-12.

How to Watch Arizona at Utah in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

Live stream the Arizona at Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats had lost their first three conference series of the year, but were finally able to breakthrough against the Ducks.

They followed that up with two run-rule wins against UTEP on Tuesday and came into the weekend with a bit of momentum.

Utah, though, will be looking to slow them down as it goes for its second Pac-12 series win of the year.

The Utes took two of three from Cal two weeks ago but were swept by Arizona State last weekend.

The sweep dropped the Utes to just 4-8 in the Pac-12 heading into the weekend and in desperate need of some wins.

Utah has some good wins this year but have been inconsistent. This weekend they are looking to play better as it hits the last month of the regular season.

