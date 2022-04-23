Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona at Utah in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona takes on Utah on Saturday afternoon in the second of a three-game set with the Utes

Arizona is searching for its second straight Pac-12 series win this weekend. The Wildcats took two of three against Oregon last weekend, but come into this series just 4-11 in the Pac-12.

How to Watch Arizona at Utah in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

Live stream the Arizona at Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats had lost their first three conference series of the year, but were finally able to breakthrough against the Ducks.

They followed that up with two run-rule wins against UTEP on Tuesday and came into the weekend with a bit of momentum.

Utah, though, will be looking to slow them down as it goes for its second Pac-12 series win of the year.

The Utes took two of three from Cal two weeks ago but were swept by Arizona State last weekend.

The sweep dropped the Utes to just 4-8 in the Pac-12 heading into the weekend and in desperate need of some wins.

Utah has some good wins this year but have been inconsistent. This weekend they are looking to play better as it hits the last month of the regular season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Arizona at Utah in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
Soccer

USA vs. Grenada Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
USATSI_18135454
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Astros

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18135971
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18135172
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Phillies

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Twins

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Penn State Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Penn State at Rutgers in Men's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Oct 9, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) scrambles with the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Virginia Spring Game

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Pacific at Portland in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Gonzaga at Saint Mary's in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy