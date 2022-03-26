Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pac-12 rivals battle Saturday when Arizona State visits Arizona in the second of a three-game set

Arizona State heads into its weekend series with rival Arizona winners of 11 straight. The Sun Devils started Pac-12 play last weekend with a three-game sweep of Oregon State.

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Arizona State at Arizona game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The sweep pushed their winning streak to 11 entering the weekend and had them an impressive 22-5 overall.

It has been a great start to the year for Arizona State and this weekend it will try to stay hot against their biggest rival in the Pac-12.

Arizona will look to slow them down as the Wildcats try and rebound from being swept by No. 3 UCLA last weekend.

They entered Pac-12 play an impressive 19-4, but they were shut out three times last weekend and were overpowered by the Bruins.

It was not a good start for the Wildcats who were trying to prove that they belonged with the top teams in the conference.

This weekend they will try and put that behind them as they try and get a huge series win against a very good Arizona State team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Arizona State at Arizona in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17955555
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Heat

By Evan Massey53 seconds ago
USATSI_17950486
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Grizzlies

By Evan Massey53 seconds ago
USATSI_17945267
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Cavaliers

By Evan Massey53 seconds ago
Boxing
Boxing

How to Watch EntroBox: Andranik Grigoryan vs. Otabek Kholmatov

By Kristofer Habbas53 seconds ago
USATSI_17716287
College Baseball

How to Watch Tennessee at Ole Miss in College Baseball

By Adam Childs53 seconds ago
arizona state softball
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Softball

By Adam Childs53 seconds ago
USATSI_12141481
College Softball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Softball

By Adam Childs53 seconds ago
Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0, right) handles the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (&amp;) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0, right) handles the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (&amp;) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy