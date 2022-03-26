How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Softball

Pac-12 rivals battle Saturday when Arizona State visits Arizona in the second of a three-game set

Arizona State heads into its weekend series with rival Arizona winners of 11 straight. The Sun Devils started Pac-12 play last weekend with a three-game sweep of Oregon State.

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The sweep pushed their winning streak to 11 entering the weekend and had them an impressive 22-5 overall.

It has been a great start to the year for Arizona State and this weekend it will try to stay hot against their biggest rival in the Pac-12.

Arizona will look to slow them down as the Wildcats try and rebound from being swept by No. 3 UCLA last weekend.

They entered Pac-12 play an impressive 19-4, but they were shut out three times last weekend and were overpowered by the Bruins.

It was not a good start for the Wildcats who were trying to prove that they belonged with the top teams in the conference.

This weekend they will try and put that behind them as they try and get a huge series win against a very good Arizona State team.

