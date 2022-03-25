How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Softball

With the college softball season heating up, Arizona State will face off against in-state rival Arizona tonight.

The 2022 college softball season is in full swing and there will be quite a few good games to watch tonight. One of the games to watch in particular will feature a pair of in-state rivals. That game will come between Arizona State and Arizona.

How to Watch the Arizona State Sun Devils at Arizona Wildcats Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

Coming into today's matchup, the Sun Devils are currently the No. 20 ranked team in the country. They are 22-5 and are showing no signs of slowing down. Arizona State ended up defeating Oregon State by a final score of 8-6 in its last game.

On the other side of the diamond, the Wildcats have not been bad either this year. Arizona holds a 19-7 record and should be able to put up a big fight against Arizona State tonight. In their last game, the Wildcats ended up falling to No. 4 UCLA by a final score of 7-0.

This is going to be must-watch softball this evening. Being able to watch two in-state rivals go head-to-head is something that shouldn't be missed. Make sure to tune in to see which rival pulls off the big-time victory.

