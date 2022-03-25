Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the college softball season heating up, Arizona State will face off against in-state rival Arizona tonight.

The 2022 college softball season is in full swing and there will be quite a few good games to watch tonight. One of the games to watch in particular will feature a pair of in-state rivals. That game will come between Arizona State and Arizona.

How to Watch the Arizona State Sun Devils at Arizona Wildcats Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

Live stream the Arizona State Sun Devils at Arizona Wildcats game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's matchup, the Sun Devils are currently the No. 20 ranked team in the country. They are 22-5 and are showing no signs of slowing down. Arizona State ended up defeating Oregon State by a final score of 8-6 in its last game.

On the other side of the diamond, the Wildcats have not been bad either this year. Arizona holds a 19-7 record and should be able to put up a big fight against Arizona State tonight. In their last game, the Wildcats ended up falling to No. 4 UCLA by a final score of 7-0.

This is going to be must-watch softball this evening. Being able to watch two in-state rivals go head-to-head is something that shouldn't be missed. Make sure to tune in to see which rival pulls off the big-time victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Arizona State at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17961820
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Avalanche

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
NBA

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_10611932
2022 World Womens Curling Championship

How to Watch Denmark vs. United States in Women's Curling

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17245113
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17450160
College Softball

How to Watch Missouri at Ole Miss in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy