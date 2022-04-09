Arizona State will try to make it 15 victories in a row with a win against Oregon tonight in college softball.

Arizona State is on the road this weekend for a three-game series against Oregon for a Pac-12 matchup. While the Ducks have home-field advantage, they may have a hard time holding off the Sun Devils who are currently on a 14-game win streak.

How to Watch Arizona State at Oregon in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Arizona State at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sun Devils are coming off of a sweep against cross-state rival Arizona two weeks ago in which they won by scores of 9-2, 11-0 (five innings) and 8-0 (five innings). In the third game, Marissa Schuld threw a perfect game for the Sun Devils. Not only did Schuld pitch well, but her teammates rallied around her on defense to assist in her triumph.

Oregon is coming off of a three-game losing streak after dropping its last series to UCLA last weekend. The Ducks were unable to pick up a single win in the series. While the Ducks' overall record looks great at 24-8, their conference record could use some work since they are currently under .500 with a record of 4-5.

While the Sun Devils are certainly favored in this weekend's series, Oregon certainly should not be counted out.

Regional restrictions may apply.