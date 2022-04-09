Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State at Oregon in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona State will try to make it 15 victories in a row with a win against Oregon tonight in college softball.

Arizona State is on the road this weekend for a three-game series against Oregon for a Pac-12 matchup. While the Ducks have home-field advantage, they may have a hard time holding off the Sun Devils who are currently on a 14-game win streak.

How to Watch Arizona State at Oregon in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Arizona State at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sun Devils are coming off of a sweep against cross-state rival Arizona two weeks ago in which they won by scores of 9-2, 11-0 (five innings) and 8-0 (five innings). In the third game, Marissa Schuld threw a perfect game for the Sun Devils. Not only did Schuld pitch well, but her teammates rallied around her on defense to assist in her triumph. 

Oregon is coming off of a three-game losing streak after dropping its last series to UCLA last weekend. The Ducks were unable to pick up a single win in the series. While the Ducks' overall record looks great at 24-8, their conference record could use some work since they are currently under .500 with a record of 4-5. 

While the Sun Devils are certainly favored in this weekend's series, Oregon certainly should not be counted out.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Arizona State at Oregon

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mike Richman
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

How to Watch Mike Richman vs. Dave Rickels

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17940750
College Volleyball

How to Watch BYU at Stanford in Men's Volleyball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17695637
College Baseball

How to Watch Washington vs. California in College Baseball

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
imago1008531310h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Cruz Azul

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
USATSI_16238030 (1)
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch Philadelphia Wings at San Diego Seals

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17931897
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona State at Oregon in College Softball

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Melvin Frazier Jr. (6) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 137-101. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) embraces Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) after a game at Moda Center. The Pelicans won the game 117-107. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy