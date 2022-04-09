How to Watch Arizona State at Oregon in College Softball

Arizona State will hit the road to take on Oregon in an intriguing college softball matchup on Saturday night.

With the 2022 college softball season moving forward on Saturday, fans will have the chance to watch quite a few great matchups around the league. So far this season, fans have seen great games and are starting to get an idea of who could compete for a championship. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature Arizona State traveling to take on Oregon.

How to Watch the Arizona State Sun Devils at Oregon Ducks Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Prior to tonight's game, the Sun Devils have gone 26-5 coming into this game. At this point in time, Arizona State is ranked the No. 13 team in the country. In their last game, the Sun Devils ended up beating the Ducks by a final score of 9-3 in the first game of the series.

On the other side of this matchup, the Ducks have gone 24-9 to open up the season. Just like the Sun Devils, Oregon is a potential contender this year and is ranked No. 15 in the nation. The Ducks are fresh off of a loss to the Sun Devils and will look for some revenge this evening.

If you enjoy watching good softball, this is a game to watch for you. Both of these teams are contenders and are loaded with top-notch talent. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

