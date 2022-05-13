Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona State and Washington will wrap up regular season play in a three-game series beginning tonight in college softball.

Arizona State is on the road at Washington this weekend for a three-game series to finish out the regular season. The Sun Devils currently lead the Pac-12 with an 18-3 conference record and a 37-8 overall record. Washington is in third place in the Pac-12 standings with a conference record of 13-8 and an overall record of 34-13.

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live stream the Arizona State at Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sun Devils are coming off of a series win against UCLA last weekend. Arizona State picked up a 6-1 win in game one, marking the first win over the Bruins since 2018. Unfortunately, the team dropped game two 9-3 but rallied in game three to take a 6-3 win and secure the series win.

The Huskies, on the other hand, will be trying to shake off a series loss against Utah this past weekend in which they lost the first two games before winning the third to prevent the sweep. The first game was a 5-2 loss while game two was a tightly played game that the Huskies lost 4-3. Game three resulted in a 5-1 win for the Huskies and they will look to carry that momentum into this weekend's series.

With both teams finishing up their regular season before heading to the NCAA tournament, this should be a competitive series to watch.

