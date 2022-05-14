Arizona State and Washington will battle it out in the final game of regular season play to try and pick up the series win as the season comes to a close.

Arizona State and Washington will finish out their regular season today in the final game of this weekend's Pac-12 series. The series is currently split with Washington taking the first game 3-1 and Arizona State taking game two 8-4.

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

The Huskies come into today's game with an overall record of 35-14 and a Pac-12 record of 14-9. Arizona State has an impressive 38-9 overall record and boasts a 19-4 conference record.

Game one saw the Sun Devils on the board first with their lone run coming at the top of the fourth to take a 1-0 lead. While the Huskies were blanked in the fourth, they posted their three runs of the game in the bottom of the fifth. With great pitching and defense, the Huskies secured game one.

The second game of the series brought some back and forth scoring to bring a bit of excitement to the game. The Sun Devils scored first with a run in the third but the Huskies answered immediately with a run of their own. Two runs in the top of the fourth gave the Sun Devils a two-run lead but the Huskies scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to overtake that lead. In the seventh, the Sun Devils' bats were hot and they scored five runs to secure the win 8-4.

Today's game should be full of excitement with the series tie-breaking game and NCAA tournament seeding being cause for motivation to pick up the win.

