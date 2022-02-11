How to Watch Arizona State vs Missouri State in College Softball

Missouri State opens its 2022 softball season on Friday afternoon when it takes on No. 21 Arizona State in the Kajikawa Classic

Missouri State begins its 2022 softball season on Friday and it will be tested right away. The Bears face off against host Arizona State who is ranked No. 21 in the first top 25 poll.

How to Watch Arizona State vs Missouri State in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

The Bears will play Arizona State again on Sunday to wrap up their time in the Kajikawa Classic, but will also play No. 5 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

It is not going to be an easy first weekend for Missouri State, but it will get a good idea of how good it can be right away.

First up is the host Sun Devils who went 1-1 on Thursday on the opening day of the classic.

They easily beat Cal Baptist 8-0 in their first game, but then came up short against Oklahoma State in a 5-2 loss.

The Sun Devils gave up a four-spot in the third inning and could only muster two runs in the sixth inning in the loss.

It was a good game but showed that Arizona State still has a bit of work to do to compete with the top teams in the country.

Friday the Sun Devils will look to bounce back against Missouri State before they face off against Duke on Saturday.

