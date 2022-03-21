Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona at UCLA in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona and UCLA face off in a Pac-12 matchup on Monday at Easton Stadium.

Arizona and UCLA will finish up a three-game series this afternoon at Easton Stadium, the home of the Bruins.

How to Watch Arizona at UCLA in College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Arizona at UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first two games in the series have gone in the favor of UCLA with 5-0 and 3-0 victories over the Arizona Wildcats. In the first game, redshirt sophomore Megan Faraimo pitched a great game, holding the Wildcats to just two hits. She recorded her third shutout of this young season, striking out 11 batters.

Redshirt junior Delanie Wisz put the Bruins on the board in the first when she hit a double to bring home Kinsley Washington. Seneca Curo went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Wildcats faired slightly better in the second game, but were unsuccessful in picking up a win due in large part to redshirt junior Holly Azevedo's no-hitter. Azevedo secured the fifth no-hitter this season for the Bruins, which marks the highest total of no-hitters the program has seen since 1994. 

Redshirt junior Briana Perez put the Bruins on the board in the first with her fifth double of the season. Seneca Curo secured her third RBI of this series with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Perez was able to make it home in the sixth on a wild pitch after landing herself on third with a triple.

UCLA will try to seal the sweep. It would be the first time the team has swept the Wildcats since 2018.

