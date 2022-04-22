Arizona will look to continue its win streak in this weekend's three-game series against Utah

Arizona is on the road this weekend traveling to Utah for a Pac-12 three-game series.

How to Watch Arizona vs Utah in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The Wildcats are coming off of a double-header against University of Texas El Paso on Tuesday in which they picked up two wins. The first game was a 9-0 win for Arizona in five innings and the second game was a 10-6 victory in six innings. The wins moved the Wildcats to an overall record of 25-15. Arizona is 4-11 in conference play.

The Utes are coming into this weekend's series with an overall record of 21-20 and a conference record of 4-8. Most recently, Utah is coming off of a 6-2 non-conference win against Weber State on Tuesday. With the Utes being swept by Arizona State last weekend, the win on Tuesday should give them a bit of confidence heading into today's game.

Both teams will need to pick up their play in the coming weeks as the regular season winds down and sights are set on a good seed for the conference tournament.

