Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona vs Utah in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona will look to continue its win streak in this weekend's three-game series against Utah

Arizona is on the road this weekend traveling to Utah for a Pac-12 three-game series.

How to Watch Arizona vs Utah in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Arizona vs Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats are coming off of a double-header against University of Texas El Paso on Tuesday in which they picked up two wins. The first game was a 9-0 win for Arizona in five innings and the second game was a 10-6 victory in six innings. The wins moved the Wildcats to an overall record of 25-15. Arizona is 4-11 in conference play.

The Utes are coming into this weekend's series with an overall record of 21-20 and a conference record of 4-8. Most recently, Utah is coming off of a 6-2 non-conference win against Weber State on Tuesday. With the Utes being swept by Arizona State last weekend, the win on Tuesday should give them a bit of confidence heading into today's game.

Both teams will need to pick up their play in the coming weeks as the regular season winds down and sights are set on a good seed for the conference tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Arizona vs Utah

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011289653h
Lacrosse

How to Watch Oregon at Colorado in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar51 seconds ago
Arizona Tennessee Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona vs Utah in College Softball

By Christine Brown51 seconds ago
Raja Casablanca
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Raja Casablanca vs Al-Ahly

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
XFINITY SERIES
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300, Qualifying

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
ES Setif Al Ahly
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs. ES Sétif

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago0047938055h
Lacrosse

How to Watch St. John's (DC) at St. Anthony's (NY) in High School Lacrosse

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Pitt at Virginia in College Softball

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
USATSI_16464802
College Baseball

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in College Baseball

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
USATSI_18128508
PGA Tour

How to Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy