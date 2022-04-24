Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona at Utah in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona looks to win a road series at Utah on Sunday in the finale of its three-game set with the Utes in college softball.

Arizona and Utah were forced to play a doubleheader on Saturday after their game was postponed on Friday due to weather.

How to Watch Arizona at Utah in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

Live stream the Arizona at Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It didn't start well for the Wildcats as they lost game one 5-3. They jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but gave up five runs over the third through fifth innings and couldn't recover.

They did bounce back in game two as they shutout the Utes to get an 8-0 win. It was a great win for the Wildcats after dropping a tough game in the first one.

On Sunday, they will look to make it two in a row and steal a road series against a Utes team that had won two in a row.

The Utes were swept last weekend by Arizona State but they bounced back with a win against Weber State on Tuesday and then got the win in the opener against Arizona.

Utah is now just 22-21 overall and 5-9 in the Pac-12. It has shown it can play with some of the best teams in the conference but the consistency has been missing this year.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Arizona at Utah

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
