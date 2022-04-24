How to Watch Arizona at Utah in College Softball

Arizona looks to win a road series at Utah on Sunday in the finale of its three-game set with the Utes in college softball.

Arizona and Utah were forced to play a doubleheader on Saturday after their game was postponed on Friday due to weather.

How to Watch Arizona at Utah in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

It didn't start well for the Wildcats as they lost game one 5-3. They jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but gave up five runs over the third through fifth innings and couldn't recover.

They did bounce back in game two as they shutout the Utes to get an 8-0 win. It was a great win for the Wildcats after dropping a tough game in the first one.

On Sunday, they will look to make it two in a row and steal a road series against a Utes team that had won two in a row.

The Utes were swept last weekend by Arizona State but they bounced back with a win against Weber State on Tuesday and then got the win in the opener against Arizona.

Utah is now just 22-21 overall and 5-9 in the Pac-12. It has shown it can play with some of the best teams in the conference but the consistency has been missing this year.

