How to Watch Arkansas at Florida in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arkansas takes on Florida on Saturday afternoon in the second of a three-game set with the Gators

Arkansas has been the class of the SEC so far this season. The Razorbacks came into the weekend 11-4 and a game up on Alabama in the conference standings.

How to Watch Arkansas at Florida in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Arkansas at Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been an impressive run in the SEC for them that has included sweeping No. 18 Auburn and also taking two of three from No. 14 Tennessee, No. 21 LSU and No. 12 Kentucky.

It has helped them stay at the top of the SEC coming into this weekend but it will be tested against a very good Florida team.

Florida came into the weekend on a five-game winning streak that included a three-game sweep of Ole Miss last weekend.

The Gators had stumbled a bit before the winning streak as they had lost to Florida State and then dropped the first two games against Alabama.

They have bounced back, though, and are now looking to take a big series against Arkansas this weekend. If they can get the win against the Racerbacks it will help them keep their regular-season SEC title hopes alive.

