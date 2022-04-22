Skip to main content

How to Watch Arkansas at Florida in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Danielle Gibson and the Razorbacks take on conference rivals the Gators and Skylar Wallace on Friday.

Arkansas is the No. 6 softball team in the NCAA right now. With a 32-8 record, the Razorbacks have been on fire as of late. 

They dropped a game in their series against Kentucky, but outside of that, they haven't lost a game since April 1st.

The Razorbacks haven't lost a series all season. They took out Louisville 2-1, Missouri State 2-0, Kennesaw State 2-0, Tennessee 2-1, LSU 2-1, Ole Miss 2-1, Auburn 3-0, Southeast Missouri State 2-0, and Kentucky 2-1.

Danielle Gibson is the leading batter on the team with 14 home runs this season. Chenise Delce leads the mound with 11 wins and a team-high 2.45 ERA.

Florida, a conference rival in the SEC, is the No. 10 team in the nation with a 35-9 record overall and a 11-7 record in the conference. 

The Gators swept Ole Miss 24-16 in three games before beating South Florida in a single game before the series. Before that, they lost to Alabama 1-2 in three games.

Skylar Wallace leads the Gators with 37 stolen bases and five home runs. Lexie Delbrey is No. 2 on the team with 10 wins and a 2.52 ERA.

