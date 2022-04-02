How to Watch Arkansas at Ole Miss in College Softball

Arkansas visits Ole Miss for the second of a three-game SEC series on Saturday afternoon

Ole Miss hosts SEC rival Arkansas this weekend in a big series for both teams. The Rebels opened SEC play two weekends ago and was swept by rival Mississippi State, but bounced back last weekend by sweeping No. 19 Missouri.

How to Watch Arkansas at Ole Miss in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

They followed the sweep up with an 8-3 non-conference win against UT Martin on Tuesday.

It was their fourth straight win and had them 25-7 heading into this weekend series.

They also come in 3-3 in the SEC and Saturday they will look to get another conference win against an Arkansas team that is coming off a series win against LSU last weekend.

The Razorbacks split the first two games against the Tigers, but took the rubber match on Sunday by a score of 7-3.

The win pushed their SEC record to 4-2 and overall record to 22-6 coming into the weekend.

It has been a great start to the conference season for the Razorbacks and this weekend they will look to stay hot against a good Ole Miss team.

