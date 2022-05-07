No. 4 ranked Arkansas takes on SEC rival Texas A&M in softball today.

Arkansas is the No. 4 ranked team in the nation after winning eight-straight games and 17 of its last 18 games. In that stretch, the only loss separating the Razorbacks from an 18-game winning streak was against Kentucky 10-7.

How to Watch Arkansas at Texas A&M in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

In their latest streak, they have swept Florida and South Carolina leading into this series against Texas A&M. Arkansas is 39-8 overall this season and 17-4 against Southeastern Conference opponents.

The Razorbacks are led by Danielle Gibson who bats .477 (No. 2 on the team) and leads the team in home runs with 14 on the season.

In fact, three Razorbacks have hit over 10 home runs this season.

Texas A&M is over .500 in its overall record at 27-21, but it is a dismal 5-16 in SEC play this season.

The Aggies are led on the mound by Makinzy Herzog. She has nine wins this year with a team-low 2.29 ERA and 105 strikeouts (more than 10 more than the next closes pitcher on the team).

