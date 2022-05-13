Arkansas vs. Florida stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch SEC Tournament Second Semifinal: Arkansas vs. Florida in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida looks for the upset against Arkansas in the second semifinal of the SEC Tournament.

There have already been significant shake-ups in the early rounds of the SEC Tournament. No. 2 Alabama was upset by No. 7 Missouri making this championship a free-for-all. The Crimson Tide had the highest ranking nationally and the best record overall. Still, the Razorbacks have the top conference record at 19-5, which gave them the No. 1 ranking in this tournament. 

How to Watch SEC Tournament Semifinal: Arkansas vs. Florida in College Softball Today:

Match Date: May 13, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the SEC Tournament Semifinal: Arkansas vs. Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida dominated its last game against No. 4 Kentucky winning 9-3. This game was over quickly as the Gators scored six runs in the first two innings. Freshman Kendra Filby tied her career mark with three hits and three runs scored.

Arkansas will still be favored and the Razorbacks showed why they are one of the best teams in the conference by shutting out Ole Miss 3-0 in the previous round. Mary Haff threw the complete-game shutout while she struck out nine. It pushed her over the 800 strikeout mark, becoming only the second player in program history to do that.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

May
13
2022

SEC Tournament Semifinal: Arkansas vs. Florida

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
