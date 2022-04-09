Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn at Arkansas in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn takes on rival Arkansas in the second game of a three-game set from Fayetteville on Saturday

Auburn has been great this year outside of the SEC. The Tigers are an impressive 22-1 in non-conference play but are just 7-5 in the SEC.

How to Watch Auburn at Arkansas in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

They started off hot with series wins against Texas A&M and South Carolina, but have since lost two of three to both Kentucky and Florida the last two weekends,

They didn't play poorly during either one of those weekends but just didn't have enough to get the series win.

This weekend they will look to reverse that trend against an Arkansas team that is coming off a big series win against Ole Miss last weekend.

The Razorbacks are currently 6-3 on the year as they have won two of three against Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss.

It has been a great start to the SEC schedule for them and has helped them get to a 25-7 overall record.

Arkansas has been one of the surprise teams in the SEC this year and this weekend it will look to stay hot against an Auburn team desperate for a series win.

