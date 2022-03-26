Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn at Kentucky in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn takes on SEC rival Kentucky in the second of a three-game series on Saturday afternoon

Auburn heads into its weekend series with SEC foe Kentucky 26-2 overall and 5-1 in the SEC.

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Auburn at Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers swept Texas A&M in their first SEC weekend series and then took two of three from South Carolina.

They lost the first game to the Gamecocks but bounced with an 11-2 win in game two and then won the series 4-3 in extra innings.

Saturday they will look to pick up a big road win at a Kentucky team that has lost three of four.

The Wildcats escaped No. 3 Alabama without getting swept as it won game three 9-4 but then lost to No. 1 Oklahoma 9-1 on Tuesday.

It has been a tough stretch for Kentucky as this weekend's series will be the third straight team that they play that is ranked.

The Wildcats are a good team, but they have struggled against the top teams on their schedule, but this weekend they get a shot to knock down a streaking Auburn team.

