How to Watch Auburn at Mississippi State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn looks stay hot on Saturday in the second of a three-game set against Mississippi State on Saturday

Auburn has been great outside of the SEC, but was just 7-8 in conference play heading into this weekend. 

How to Watch Auburn at Mississippi State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

The Tigers have lost just one non-conference game and entered this series 34-9 on the season and on a five-game winning streak after beating Jacksonville State on Tuesday and Chattanooga on Wednesday.

The SEC, though, has been a thorn in the Tigers side, but this weekend they are looking to flip the script and get back on track.

Mississippi State will be looking to keep the tough times going for the Tigers in the SEC and pick up a big series win.

The Bulldogs also come into the weekend just 7-8 in the SEC and are looking to make a move in the standings with a big weekend against Auburn.

The Bulldogs, though, have struggled against the top teams in the SEC this year and will need to play better if it wants to get the series win against the Tigers.

