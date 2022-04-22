How to Watch Auburn at Mississippi State in College Softball

Auburn travels to Mississippi State on Friday for the first of a three-game series with the Bulldogs

Auburn had a weekend off from SEC play and took two straight from Niagara. It was a nice weekend for the Tigers after they had lost five straight conference games to Florida and Arkansas.

How to Watch Auburn at Mississippi State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Auburn at Mississippi State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers did win the first game against the Gators but then lost the last two games and were swept by the Razorbacks. It has been a tough stretch in conference play that has dropped Auburn to 7-8 in the SEC.

Friday they will look to get back on track in the conference and get a big win against a Mississippi State team that is coming off being swept by Alabama last weekend.

The Bulldogs have now lost three straight SEC games and are also 7-8 in the conference standings.

Mississippi State did take two of three from Missouri two weeks ago, but have lost two of their last three SEC series and is looking to get back on track this weekend.

Both of these teams are desperate for conference wins and want to get the weekend started off right with a win in the opener on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.