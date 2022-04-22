Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn at Mississippi State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn travels to Mississippi State on Friday for the first of a three-game series with the Bulldogs

Auburn had a weekend off from SEC play and took two straight from Niagara. It was a nice weekend for the Tigers after they had lost five straight conference games to Florida and Arkansas.

How to Watch Auburn at Mississippi State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Auburn at Mississippi State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers did win the first game against the Gators but then lost the last two games and were swept by the Razorbacks. It has been a tough stretch in conference play that has dropped Auburn to 7-8 in the SEC.

Friday they will look to get back on track in the conference and get a big win against a Mississippi State team that is coming off being swept by Alabama last weekend.

The Bulldogs have now lost three straight SEC games and are also 7-8 in the conference standings.

Mississippi State did take two of three from Missouri two weeks ago, but have lost two of their last three SEC series and is looking to get back on track this weekend.

Both of these teams are desperate for conference wins and want to get the weekend started off right with a win in the opener on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Auburn at Mississippi State in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Auburn at Mississippi State in College Softball

By Adam Childs53 seconds ago
USATSI_16306958
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch DIO Implant LA Open, Second Round

By Adam Childs53 seconds ago
imago1011289653h
Lacrosse

How to Watch Oregon at Colorado in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Arizona Tennessee Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona vs Utah in College Softball

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
Raja Casablanca
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Raja Casablanca vs Al-Ahly

By Rafael Urbina40 minutes ago
XFINITY SERIES
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300, Qualifying

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
ES Setif Al Ahly
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs. ES Sétif

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago0047938055h
Lacrosse

How to Watch St. John's (DC) at St. Anthony's (NY) in High School Lacrosse

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
USATSI_16464802
College Baseball

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in College Baseball

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy