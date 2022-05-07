How to Watch Auburn at Tennessee in College Softball

Auburn will hit the road to take on Tennessee on Saturday afternoon in college softball action.

The 2022 college softball regular season is almost over and there are just a few games left on most team schedules. With that in mind, every game is very important at this stage of the season. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature Auburn hitting the road to face off against Tennessee.

How to Watch the Auburn Tigers at Tennessee Volunteers Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (Local)

Coming into their final series of the season, the Tigers have gone 39-11 and appear set to have a chance to make a run in the conference tournament. Auburn has been dominant all year and has shown no signs of slowing down. Last time out, the Tigers ended up losing to Georgia by a final score of 6-3.

On the other side of this matchup, the Volunteers hold a 35-15 entering today. Just like the Tigers, Tennessee has the potential to make a serious run. In their last game, the Volunteers ended up losing to Ole Miss by a final score of 3-1.

With both of these teams coming off of losses, getting back in the win column is extremely important. This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big victory.

