Skip to main content

How to Watch SEC Tournament Game 4: Auburn vs. Kentucky in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn and Kentucky will play the nightcap game of the first day of the SEC Tournament.

The No. 5 Auburn Tigers will take on the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats in the final game of the first day of the SEC Tournament. The winner of this game will take on No. 4 LSU in the final game of tomorrow's schedule. The Arkansas Razorbacks won the 2021 SEC Tournament beating Tennessee 7-2.

How to Watch SEC Tournament Game 4: Auburn vs. Kentucky in College Softball Today:

Match Date: May 24, 2022

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the SEC Tournament Game 4: Auburn vs. Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers had an excellent regular season and finished with the national No. 20 ranking and Kentucky finished with a 30-24 record.

These two met recently, so they should be very familiar. After the first game was postponed, the Wildcats won the bookend games to win the series 2-1. The first game was dominated by Kentucky pitchers when the Wildcats won 5-1. 

Auburn tied the series up, winning 6-3 in the second game and Kentucky won by the same score the next day. Their rankings might differ in the tournament, but this matchup is about as close as it can get on paper. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

May
24
2022

Auburn vs. Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

AUBURN SOFTBALL
College Softball

Auburn vs. Kentucky stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macalusojust now
ID channel
entertainment

How to Watch Two Shallow Graves, Day Three

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
This Is Us
entertainment

How to Watch This Is Us Series Finale

By Iolanda Netojust now
May 18, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) at bat during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Red Sox vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run to right field against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Guardians vs. Astros stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a 3-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 4 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
May 20, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith (7) celebrates his goal with center Sebastian Aho (20) against the New York Rangers during the second period in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy