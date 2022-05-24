Auburn vs. Kentucky stream: Watch online, TV channel

Auburn and Kentucky will play the nightcap game of the first day of the SEC Tournament.

The No. 5 Auburn Tigers will take on the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats in the final game of the first day of the SEC Tournament. The winner of this game will take on No. 4 LSU in the final game of tomorrow's schedule. The Arkansas Razorbacks won the 2021 SEC Tournament beating Tennessee 7-2.

How to Watch SEC Tournament Game 4: Auburn vs. Kentucky in College Softball Today:

Match Date: May 24, 2022

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

The Tigers had an excellent regular season and finished with the national No. 20 ranking and Kentucky finished with a 30-24 record.

These two met recently, so they should be very familiar. After the first game was postponed, the Wildcats won the bookend games to win the series 2-1. The first game was dominated by Kentucky pitchers when the Wildcats won 5-1.

Auburn tied the series up, winning 6-3 in the second game and Kentucky won by the same score the next day. Their rankings might differ in the tournament, but this matchup is about as close as it can get on paper.

