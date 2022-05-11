Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn vs. Missouri in SEC Softball Tournament, Game 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ranked opponents meet in an SEC first-round college softball matchup as Auburn and Missouri battle in Gainesville on Wednesday.

How deep is the SEC in softball? Auburn (39-14) is ranked 17th in the country... and is the 10th seed in the conference tournament. The Tigers' opponent in Wednesday's first-round matchup is No. 24 Missouri (33-19) with the winner advancing to face No. 5 Alabama in the quarterfinals.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Missouri in SEC Softball Tournament, Game 3 Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Auburn vs. Missouri college softball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Auburn comes to Gainesville on a four-game losing streak as it was swept at No. 13 Tennessee last weekend. Missouri won the opener at Alabama last weekend before dropping the final two games.

Missouri leads the all-time series 10-9 and the teams did not play this season.

Jenna Laird sets the table for the Missouri offense, slashing .337/.399/.500 with 21 stolen bases. Kimberly Wert clears that table with 16 homers and 51 RBI this season. Jordan Weber worked 125.2 innings with a 2.90 ERA and 1.11 WHIP to go with 104 strikeouts. 

Makayla Packer hit .336/.458/.648 for Auburn, with nine homers to go with 18 stolen bases. Bri Ellis clubbed 18 homers and drove in 45 runs. In the circle, Maddie Penta has a 1.79 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 247 strikeouts in 176 innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

